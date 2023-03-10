Low clouds and patchy fog this morning are giving way to more sunshine today, and the afternoon is looking very typical for March with highs in the middle 50s and a breeze switching around to the southeast in the afternoon at 10 to 20 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Temperatures will cool down more slowly overnight due to breezy winds and will hold fairly steady as clouds build in after midnight.

Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s across most of the area with some light freezes possible in northwest Kansas.

A weak low pressure system will develop over western Kansas overnight and skirt along the KS/OK state line. This could lead to some light shower activity in central/eastern Kansas tomorrow morning.

With the breezy south winds tomorrow during most of the day, highs will reach the 60s and maybe even a few 70s in southwest Kansas!

A secondary wave of showers is possible as the system exits to the east later in the day, especially near the state line. Overall, rainfall amounts from both waves of showers will be light, generally under 0.1″.

A cold front will push through late in the day, turning winds to the northwest and ushering in cooler temepratures for Sunday.

A cool start to next week will give way to warming temps by midweek, highs rebounding from the upper 40s Monday to the 60s on Wednesday. Another storm system may bring our next shot at rainfall around Thursday, with another cooldown to close out next work week.

3/10/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 54 Wind: NW/SE 10-20

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 60 Wind: SE/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 33 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 49 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 44 Party cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 44 Party cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 62 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 56 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy.