A cold start to the day especially in western Kansas where a freeze warning is in effect through mid-morning.

Highs today will stay cool but winds will be lighter and sunshine a bit more abundant, leading to a more pleasant feel outside across Kansas.

Clouds decrease throughout the day today with much more sunshine by late afternoon.

Temperatures tonight come in chilly again with freezes for western Kansas.

We begin a warming trend tomorrow with highs increasing by a few degrees, but remaining on the cool side of average.

As we head into the coming week, highs return to the 70s and it looks like we will stay there for quite some time. A week full of beautiful outdoor days!

Winds will be a bit stronger around mid-week as a storm system moves through. This will bring a cold front on Wednesday, though this front will not have a large impact on temperatures.

Moisture potential with this system continues to look lower and lower, and other than a few isolated showers on Wednesday, the next seven days in Kansas look largely dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 60 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 36 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly clear. Hi: 64 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 39 Wind: VAR 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy.