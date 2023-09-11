Good afternoon! It’s a soggy and cool day across much of the region, a real about face from the recent hot and dry days that led us into September.

Temperatures at midday are fairly uniform across the state under the cloud cover and rainy skies generally in the lower to middle 60s, well below average for early September.

Rainfall could be moderate or even heavy at times as we go through the afternoon, especially across the southern half of the state. There may be some rumbles of thunder thrown in as well but there is no threat for severe weather. Conditions will be drier farther north toward the Kansas/Nebraska line.

Temperatures will be cooler with the clouds, rainfall and northeast winds behind the latest front that has now pushed south of Kansas. High temperatures this afternoon will only be able to reach the upper 60s with a few lower 70s, well below the average highs which are in the lower to middle 80s.

Rain will taper off and move south during Monday evening and some clearing will happen late in the day in some of northern Kansas. Wichita and South Central Kansas will be the last to see the rain shut off around mid-evening.

Temperatures will be quite cool overnight reaching the 40s and 50s for lows by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a dry day with sunshine and comfortably cool highs as surface high pressure blocks any moisture from reaching us.

Another round of rain and storms will be possible as another area of disturbed weather moves by for mid-week. The latest trends have pushed the highest potential for rain to the south, with Oklahoma seeing the bulk of the rain.

This will come with a reinforcing shot of cooler air, and we will keep highs well below average through most of the week. Some warming may happen by the weekend, but the potential for more storm systems to move near or over Kansas around that time frame will likely keep things cooler and stormier than average into early next week.

9/11/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi:70 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 76 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 55 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 72 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny.

Meteorologist Jack Boston