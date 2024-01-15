The intense cold hangs on for another day, so keep those layers on! Wind Chill Warnings remain in effect until noon tomorrow for the entire state.

Clouds help to keep things bitter all day once again, with highs remaining in the single digits for most. This will also come with a bit more of a breeze than yesterday, so wind chills will stay below zero all day.

A bit of light snow is possible especially across northern Kansas, but this will have to overcome some dry air near the surface, which will limit snow potential.

A few spots may get over an inch under some of the heaviest bands, but most come away with half an inch or less.

This activity wraps up later in the day, and then we settle in for another bone chilling night with lows in the negatives.

With a bit of a breeze hanging around through the night, wind chill values may reach the -30s again in northwest Kansas.

We start turning the corner tomorrow as winds come around from the southwest and skies clear out, but it’s going to be a long climb to reach the freezing mark. Highs tomorrow will be noticeably less cold, but still in the teens and 20s.

The warming trend persists into the middle of the week when we finally breach 32 degrees Wednesday afternoon! This will be short-lived, as another push of arctic air will drop in by Thursday and that will drop us right back into the freezer for the end of the week.

The good news is that this late week arctic air will not be as intense or long-lasting as what we have dealt with for the last few days. Highs drop into the teens and 20s for Friday but then we warm to near average by next Sunday.

Staying mostly dry for the coming week, but our precipitation prospects are looking better next week! The upper level pattern will become favorable to bring moisture and storm systems back by the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 8 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: -2 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 21 Wind: NW/SW 8-18

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 10 Wind: SW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 36 Lo: 17 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 30 Lo: 9 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 21 Lo: 5 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 24 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 36 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 43 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.