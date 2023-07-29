The Dog Days of Summer are here and will continue all the way through the weekend. Starting out your Saturday with warm overnight lows in the 70s, we will rise quickly to the triple digits again today.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler across northern Kansas as a weak front sets up near I-70, courtesy of a complex of storms passing to our northeast this morning. Areas north of this boundary will be in the 90s compared to 100s to the south.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the eastern half of Kansas today, until 9 this evening.

Along that weak front, we may see another round of storms bubbling up later on this evening. In particular, northwest Kansas may see another cluster of storms tonight with more isolated and sparse activity farther east.

A Marginal Risk is in effect for a few storms pulsing up to severe levels with sporadic chances for large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Tonight, we fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow will be a similar day, though storm chances look a bit less likely than they do today. The hottest temps will be in southern Kansas, with upper 90s to the north.

A few storms may push into western and northern Kansas tomorrow evening, but most of Kansas will stay dry for Sunday. Upper level high pressure will strengthen its grip on Kansas as we start the coming work week, with the heat wave intensifying a bit by Tuesday.

Later in the week, the heat dome will recede to the south and west. This will bring jet stream winds back over our heads and will bring stormier, somewhat cooler weather to close the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 100 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 100 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 101 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 103 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 102 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.