Storm Track 3 Forecast: Staying hot through the weekend, but relief is on the way

We have another downright hot day across the state of Kansas. Our average high in Wichita this time of year is 85 degrees, and we should make a run at the upper 90s by Saturday afternoon. A few lower triple digits will be sprinkled through the state, mainly for those out west.

Stay hydrated if you plan on going to the Kansas State Fair!

Humidity levels will be moderate in central Kansas, with dry air again across western Kansas.

Most of the weekend remains dry across Kansas. We do have a slim chance for a pop-up storm or two across far northwest Kansas late Saturday night. There is a remnant boundary out that way that will help fire some of this activity.

A marginal risk for severe weather just barely touches the Kansas/Colorado state line, so an isolated cell could become strong to severe. Gusty winds would be the main concern with any storm that becomes strong.

A few more isolated chances remain across northwest Kansas over the next few days, but other than that high pressure takes over the short-term forecast. Mid 90s stick around for Sunday with plenty of sunshine. A small disturbance of stronger storms is possible later in the day on Sunday, again across northwest/western Kansas. Storms could move in during the early evening hours.

A few storms across far northwest Kansas could also turn strong to severe late Sunday as well.



Eyes turn to Tuesday as an advancing cold front is looking likely across the state. Starting in northwest Kansas, this front should move through Kansas as the day progresses.

It will bring us more widespread storm chances for Tuesday and Wednesday as it does so.

This front will really cool us down for the middle part of the upcoming week. We have some low to mid 80s to look forward to!

Southerly flow takes back over with warmer temperatures returning late week into next weekend. Our pattern should not be as extreme as we saw this weekend.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears