Storm Track 3 Forecast: Staying hot through the weekend, relief follows

Temperatures are quickly climbing on this summer-like Friday! Most of us are in the 90s as of midday, but another run at the triple digits follows for this afternoon. Wichita officially hit 100 degrees for the first time on Thursday.

We do have a Heat Advisory for the northern section of the KSN viewing area until 7 PM. This also extends and includes the entire KC metro for the threat of heat indices as high as 105.

Our humidity will not be horrible out there, but you will notice moderate levels at times. Dew points hang out in the 60s mainly for the eastern half of Kansas, with lower dew points out west as we have a “cool front” that is rather stationary across the state.

This is where we will watch for a few showers and thunderstorms to develop tonight, mainly across NW Kansas along the Kansas/Colorado state line.

Since this front stays rather stationary, it will help the formation of another round of showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night as well out across NW Kansas.

In both rounds of storms, they look to fall apart as the overnight hours progress. A cell or two could become severe, mainly for Saturday night out that way. Those in Wichita should stay dry through most of the weekend, just hot.

Upper 90s to near 100 degree temperatures stick around through Father’s Day.

We will finally see that cold front push through late Sunday into Monday. This could spark a round of showers and thunderstorms closer to the Wichita area, but we still need to see what happens over the weekend.

GOOD NEWS, that front should knock us down to the mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday before 90s return for the rest of next week.