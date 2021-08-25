Storm Track 3 Forecast: Staying toasty through the end of the week, relief on the way this weekend

Temperatures quickly climbed back into the triple digits for some, despite morning storms that left behind clouds through the lunchtime hour.

When combined with the moisture in place, heat index values still remain dangerously high. Heat advisories will remain in place through 8 PM Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms have developed to the west. Activity will likely struggle to maintain organization past sunset.

There may be another area of storm formation to the east of I-135 by dawn on Thursday.

A small sliver of our counties is under a Marginal Risk where a storm or two could become severe. Damaging winds and large hail will be possible in any stronger storm.

Temperatures will return to the 60s and 70s overnight.

As the boundary fluctuates, we will see another surge of storms to the northwest by Thursday evening.

A storm or two could be strong. A Marginal Risk has been included for damaging wind gusts and large hail in one or two storms.

Areas ahead of this feature will heat up through the upper 90s and lower 100s Thursday afternoon.

Looks like the heat may back off slightly by Friday in some parts of the state and more so over the weekend. Do not get me wrong, it will still be hot!

Those closest to the boundary will see another wave of showers and storms by Saturday evening. The front looks to advance through the region Sunday, triggering more rain. Some storms may be severe during this transition. It will be milder behind this front as highs dip into the 80s. How far it tracks to the south will be key because anywhere ahead of it is fair game for storms early next week.

Model guidance is hinting at a tropical system coming into the Gulf next week. This could impact our weather late next week if this comes to fruition and tracks farther west. It is something to watch.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman