A few showers are moving across Northwestern and Northcentral Kansas this morning. Rain should clear out as we head into the late morning, leaving us with dry skies until our next system arrives this evening.

It’s going to be another hot and steamy day with high temperatures once again climbing into the triple digits across the state.

This pesky high-pressure system remains rooted to our west, creating a heat dome over much of the country. Temperatures will remain above average for the entire seven-day forecast.

Heat Advisories are in place for portions of Southcentral Kansas and the Panhandle until 8 PM this evening. Heat index values will be near 110 degrees. Be sure to stay hydrated today and this week, as we aren’t expecting to see much relief from the heat anytime soon.

We do have a cold front that will sink across the Sunflower State this afternoon and evening. Showers will fire up along this boundary and follow it across the region. This front will be moving very slowly, and most of our storm activity will stay along and north of the I-70 corridor. I want to emphasize that this will not be a washout, just scattered to isolated storms moving across the region. It should not cause any issues with your Saturday night plans.

We do have a chance of seeing a few storms become strong to severe this evening. Strong winds gusting from 60-70 MPH and quarter-sized hail will be the main concerns with any storms that form.

This front is very weak and will not make a dent in our temperatures. It will only push us back into the upper 90s for Sunday before we bounce back above the 100-degree mark for the rest of the week. Conditions will remain dry as extreme heat continues to plague the Plains.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm. Hi: 102 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or a storm. Lo: 76 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 97 Wind: N/NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 71 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 104 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 101 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 101 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll