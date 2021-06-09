Storm Track 3 Forecast: Steamy stretch continues with mainly dry conditions

While most of the area is dry to start the day, we’ll need to monitor storms in Nebraska that could spark a shower or storm to the northwest. This chance will be present through mid to late morning.

Even though the rest of the area will stay dry this morning we’ll also need to monitor the potential for more patchy fog to develop.

Any fog will lift and move out before we get into the afternoon. During the second half of the day, skies will yield more sun than clouds. Sunshine and southeasterly winds will heat highs back up into the 80s and 90s. A pop-up shower or storm in the heat of the day can’t be ruled out but most of us will stay dry.

Expect another warm and muggy night with lows in the 60s and 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday stays dry with more partly cloudy conditions. Highs in the 90s will be more widespread but moist dew points in the 60s and 70s will make it feel hotter. Heat indices will likely be in the middle to upper 90s with a few spots in the triple digits. The heat and humidity will be oppressive during the afternoon and early evening hours.

A cold front will approach Thursday night and could spark a shower or storm to the north. A few of our counties to the north are included in a Marginal Risk of severe weather for hail and wind. Most of the rain Thursday night through Friday will be to the north and east.

It’ll take most of Friday for the front to push all the way through. Areas north and west will dip back down into the 80s. South Central Kansas will likely stay in the low 90s and this will continue through the weekend.

There’s another chance for a storm or two to the west over the weekend and highs look to return to normal 80s by the middle of next week.