Today will be one of the hottest of the week as Heat Advisories remain in effect through early evening for two thirds of the state. Heat indices from 103 to 108 will be felt for folks standing in line at the polls. There will not be much relief even as the sun starts to set this evening.

The next not as hot front approaches from the northwest by nightfall, triggering a few showers and thunderstorms in the northwest. Severe weather is low but strong wind gusts from 50-55 MPH are a possibility with frequent lightning. Hail will be small.

Overnight as the front progresses, it will keep popping isolated showers and storms along the way. This chance becomes exhausted Wednesday morning.

In the afternoon with the front still evident passing through the state, temps will heat up ahead of it above 100 especially for south central communities.

We have a risk for a few storms to reach severe thresholds northeast of Wichita through the Kansas City Metro by evening.

Scattered showers and storms look to build back through south central Kansas Wednesday night. Thursday morning any rain moves out. Rainfall amounts do not look great from a quarter to half inch and that is for the select few who will benefit.

Temps reset briefly Thursday by a few degrees. It will still be hot and above average. We heat up further again Friday into Saturday.

Late in the weekend the next not as hot front scoots to the south. This has a better chance of producing rain near and north of the Kansas/Nebraska state line into early next week.

Looks like the heat dome will win out and build back through the region next week with persistent highs in the upper 90s and low 100.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 77 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 102 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 73 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 99 Lo: 77 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman