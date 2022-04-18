Monday highs will stay below average across the state in the lower 60s. An early morning upper level disturbance brought a slight uptick in cloud coverage, so we will deal with intervals of sun and clouds through the afternoon. High pressure in place will allow for a quiet weather day with relatively light winds.

Overnight lows drop yet again to the 30s, so it will be rather chilly. We will notice those winds begin to pick up out of the southeast, especially out west. Gusts could reach 30 to 50 mph.

This will help usher in some more moisture and slightly warmer temperatures for Tuesday. We have the chance for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms from southwest Kansas through central Kansas.

The ingredients do not look favorable for severe weather, just a rumble or two of thunder. Keep in mind, activity looks scattered.

The best chance remains from central Kansas and points east. By the evening our moisture will be well off to the east.

Due to high winds, we have Fire Weather Watches that are in place for far western Kansas for Tuesday.

Another round of showers and storms could spark on Wednesday, mainly to the east of the KSN viewing area. Southeastern Kansas has the chance for an isolated cell or two to become severe.

We have multiple waves of moisture possible this week. Late week into early weekend another storm system invades. This will bring the chance for some showers and storms, some of which could be severe. We will keep an eye on this system. Linger showers are possible into Saturday.

Our temperature roller coaster continues this week. Cool weather early turns much warmer for the second half of the week as 80s make a return.

4/18/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 62 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 38 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 65 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 55 Wind: S 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 57 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 54 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears