Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storm chances building as weekend cold front approaches

Northwest Kansas will be in the crosshairs for storm development this evening. Clouds have already grown high in the sky across this part of the state as showers and storms bubble up in the heat of the day.

A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail.

Storm flow should be to the northeast into the overnight.

We should see a general decline in severity by midnight.

Elsewhere, we are cooking in Kansas again with highs in the 90s to the triple digits. Higher humidity levels expected farther east which plays into our Heat Advisories in effect through early evening.

Temperatures will be cooler to the northwest and warmer to the east across central into eastern Kansas where higher humidity values reside.

Sunshine returns again on Friday to wrap up the work week on a warm note as daytime highs reach the 90s and 100s once again.

Storms will align farther north and west Friday afternoon and evening.

One or two could be strong although points north out of our viewing area will see more severe weather Friday evening and into the overnight.

The pattern will hiccup Saturday, producing a new wave of storms north and west. Some could produce damaging winds and large hail. Areas east of the boundary where storms will fire will bounce back through the 90s.

The zone for storm development shifts east on Sunday, giving Wichita a chance for rain during the evening and overnight. Another round fires Monday afternoon as the front looks to only make slow progress to the south with Wichita and central Kansas having a shot for more rain.

Model guidance still pinpointing Tropical Storm Ida drifting into the northern Gulf and could make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane early next week.

We will have some heat relief with a drop to the 80s and lower 90s. However, it looks short-lived as highs return to the 90s and potential triple digits by the middle of next week. At this time, it looks like any moisture associated with it will be to our southeast.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman