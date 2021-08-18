Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storm chances building by the end of the week

Clouds that filtered into the region early this morning have helped to slow our warm up through the first half of today.

As we erode the clouds and break through to more sunshine, this could help temperatures rebound back into the upper 80s, with a few lower 90s possible.

Moisture continues to build to the southeastern part of the state where the chance for a stray shower or storm remains possible this afternoon. Areas east of the Turnpike stand the best chance at finding one of these isolated storms.

Temperatures tonight will dip into the 60s and 70s, and a stray shower or storm across southcentral Kansas cannot be ruled out.

As the moisture continues to build, it will bring better rain and storm chances to the Sunflower State by the end of the work week.

These storm chances start as early as Thursday in northwestern Kansas. We will need to keep an eye out for an isolated strong to severe storm capable of damaging winds and large hail. A Marginal Risk has been included for this part of the area.

Activity looks to bubble up by Thursday afternoon and evening leaving scattered opportunities for areas north of I-70 overnight.

We will continue to monitor how quickly this frontal boundary sweeps through the state Friday. If the boundary moves a little slower, this will allow this forcing to collide with another toasty day on Friday which will spark additional showers and storms.

Once again, we will need to watch for strong to severe storms capable of damaging winds and large hail. A Marginal Risk has been highlighted for most of central into eastern Kansas.

The rain potential carries over into Saturday before the rain chances escape us to the east and we are left with a toasty, humid airmass in its wake. Daytime highs look to remain consistently above the seasonal average into the mid and upper 90s and overnights muggy into the 70s through early next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige