Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storm chances come to an end, temperatures heating up

Showers and storms made their way through western Kansas today leaving behind some wind damage and dropping hail between quarter and ping pong ball in size.

While most of the strongest storms continue to the south, an isolated severe storm across Texas county in the Oklahoma Panhandle cannot be ruled out this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 11PM.

Many will trend drier through the evening and overnight as temperatures make their way back down into the 60s.

The week will be off to a cooler start as daytime highs rest into the 80s Monday afternoon.

High pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is starting to encroach on the Central Plains as we start the new week. This will help to shut down the rain chances beyond Monday.

Western Kansas may find a stray shower or storm Monday afternoon and evening, but the vast majority of the region will be on a drying trend.

The high pressure system will help to take some of the edge off of the humidity for a couple of days, and hold temperatures into the mid and upper 80s through midweek. By Wednesday, abundant sunshine takes over and temperatures start heating up. Daytime highs will return to seasonable levels back into the 90s and close to 100° for some through the end of the week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige