A weak stationary front has been slowly sagging into central and eastern Kansas. While this will do little to affect temperatures, this front will provide a focus for showers and storms to develop this afternoon.

The best chance of storms today will be along and east of the I-135 corridor. A few isolated pop up storms will still be possible out west. Severe weather is not anticipated today but some of these storms may briefly pulse up and produce some small hail or gusty winds up to 50 miles per hour. Highs today will be warm again but perhaps a touch cooler than yesterday, with upper 80s to low 90s near Wichita and mid 80s out west.

Storm coverage is expected to increase tomorrow with a slight uptick in upper level support, and that will lead to more widespread showers and storms across Kansas. Scattered storms may merge into a complex, bringing healthier rain chances Friday afternoon and evening.

Storms may be a bit stronger and better organized tomorrow, which would bring at least low chances of severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts and large hailstones.

Storm chances persist into the weekend, with the pattern remaining fairly active into next week with additional rounds of storms and a slight cooldown.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.