Two days to watch for severe storm potential: this evening and Friday. Tonight’s chance to the northwest is isolated. A stray storm may produce hail and damaging winds.

Not many folks will see the rain as the cold front enters the picture to the northwest.

This front tracks to the southeast across the state on Friday. Temperatures will warm ahead of this boundary in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The severe storm chance Friday looks higher. Marginal Risk extends from south central into eastern counties. Hail and damaging winds are possible in a storm or two.

Radar will be more animated into evening. Please be weather aware and keep an ear out for thunder! If you can hear the thunder then you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Boundary this weekend shifts south. How far south is important because it may keep storms popping near and south of the Kansas/Oklahoma state line Saturday. Sunday the boundary should be far enough south of us with seasonable temps and dry conditions into next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 65 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: S/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SW/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman