After such a chilly start to the day, temperatures recovered quickly! Something that is easy to do with a stronger sun angle this time of year. While it is sunshiny now, that will change as a series of disturbances work across the Sunflower State in the days ahead.

An isolated shower or storm is possible this evening in the southwest part of our viewing area. This wave moves East and will keep a chance for a rainy rumble popping into southcentral and southeastern Kansas early Tuesday morning.

Winds will increase and so will the fire threat Tuesday afternoon. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect.

Temps jump into the 80s for many cities with gusts from 35-45 MPH.

Another chance for storms develops out west Tuesday late in the afternoon through evening.

A storm or two is capable of damaging winds and large hail where a Marginal Risk it outlined.

This activity will lift to the northeast into Wednesday morning before the next round of severe weather is served up across Kansas Wednesday afternoon/evening.

Wednesday afternoon and evening, another chance for storms develops across our central counties. All forms of severe weather are possible.

This active stretch continues into Thursday before a cold front cruises through the area.

Temperatures after midweek tumble to the 50s and 60s the end of the workweek and for the first half of the weekend. Any moisture moves out by the weekend with warmer temperatures by Sunday into next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy.10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: S 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 52 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 71 Lo: 44 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 59 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman