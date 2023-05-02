After temperature climb a few more degrees today, winds out of the southerly direction take root out west tonight.

There is a slight chance a shower or storm develops in our extreme southwest counties this evening and through the overnight.

Southerly flow will spread East for the rest of Kansas into mid-week, allowing temps to keep going up.

A few showers will try to survive farther East Wednesday, but the focus will be out west for new shower and thunderstorm development.

Model guidance is struggling with where storms develop Wednesday night and how far north they form. This will turn into a complex of heavy rain and thunder, tracking southeast through central and eastern Kansas late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A Marginal Risk is in place for western Kansas tomorrow as any storms that develop could produce strong winds and large hail.

Thursday there is a chance a storm or two reaches severe thresholds for hail and high winds. Widespread activity is expected in an increasingly unstable atmosphere due to a system coming in from the west.

Greater chances for more severe storms align to the south in Oklahoma.

Friday will be our break of a day away from storms as those favor near and north of the Kansas/Nebraska state line. Temps begin to cook in the 80s and will persist in this direction over the weekend.

Another chance for storms looks to brew east of I-135 Sunday late in the day. A storm or two could be severe. Showers and a few rumbles are possible in the northwest but the southwest misses the moisture connection.

Unsettled conditions look to stick around into next week. Not busting the drought but continuing to help our drought-stricken region.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 43 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 75 Wind: N/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 54 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 78 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman