Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storm chances remain, welcomed changes on the way

Areas of isolated thunderstorms bubbled up across southwest and east central Kansas during the early evening. A few storms produced large hail up to half dollar and golf ball size. As we head through the evening, these storms will likely lose a bit of their punch once we shut off our daytime heating.

A Marginal Risk for a severe storm is positioned a little farther north where a few storms will be capable of damaging winds and/or large hail. This threat extends to southwest Kansas through the evening.

Expect this to be of the hit or miss variety. Storms will track east into the overnight. Wichita’s chances are low as the main axis looks to lock up to the north and west. Hopefully, this wave can sag southward and bring us some rain, but areas farther north have a great chance of benefiting.

The boundary fueling today’s storms is still around Wednesday. Once it cools aloft, we will see an increase in storm development by evening and through the overnight. Once again, it looks to align farther north and west.

Temperatures bake this week. We will have persistent days of highs in the 90s and lower triple digits.

Heat Advisories last for the next several days. While dew points may drop around Wichita a touch Wednesday, the moisture content will still be sky high to the East where heat indices from 103° to 110° will be common.

Thursday looks mostly dry for our region except for the southwest where an isolated storm cannot be ruled out. Better chances for storms come together Thursday evening into Friday morning over a good chunk of the state.

This is a secondary boundary coming in from the north. This will help to take the heat down a few pegs into the weekend.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman