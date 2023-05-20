We start out chilly this morning with lows in the 40s and 50s, but the sun will be out in full force today with a mostly sunny sky all across Kansas.

Highs warm to the low 70s with light winds from the north. All in all, it will be a picture perfect day to get outdoors and soak up some of those rays!

Tonight, winds begin to shift back to the south, and that will open the door for moisture to creep back into Kansas. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow, clouds begin to increase and a weak disturbance will begin to produce thunderstorms around peak daytime heating over the high plains of eastern Colorado and western Kansas, with the highest concentration in southwestern Kansas Sunday evening.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s with winds staying light for another highly pleasant day outdoors.

Storms will track to the east slowly Sunday night and may reach central portions of Kansas by early Monday morning. This will be the beginning of an unsettled week across the plains as multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected.

The general setup will be for storms to develop over higher terrain to the west and make their way east each evening. This puts the highest chances for storms in Wichita in the overnight and early mornings as storms march east.

While some severe weather will be possible when these storms find unstable air, in general we will not have the strong wind shear necessary for more highly organized and dangerous severe weather. Some strong wind gusts and large hailstones will definitely be in play with the storms this week, but mainly more beneficial rainfall to keep chipping away at the drought!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 73 Wind: N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 50 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 77 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 83 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.