Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storm chances return as a cold front approaches this week

The ridge known as high pressure that has been in the driver’s seat lately, ushering in record-breaking heat for parts of Kansas, is breaking down. This high pressure system continues to keep a hazy appearance to our sky from wildfire smoke across the western part of the country.

Folks with sensitive respiratory concerns may want to limit time outdoors this evening as air quality remains under the moderate category for much of central Kansas.

Any outdoor plans this evening will continue to be met with breezy south winds and mild temperatures. Those who are heading to the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson this evening will be met with a dry sky.

The door opens for a few storms to the northwest, coming out of northeastern Colorado later this evening along a boundary locked that way (for now).

A storm or two could be strong to severe with damaging winds as the primary concern.

Activity will start to approach our viewing area by sundown.

Winds will remain breezy through the overnight and pick up Monday. Expect lows to return to the 50s and 60s.

The boundary will stick around northern and western Kansas Monday, allowing temperatures south of it to warm into the 90s. Locations behind it will be able to partake in milder air in the 80s.

We will see another chance for storms in northwestern Kansas Monday evening.

Some of these storms will be strong and capable of damaging winds and hail. A Marginal Risk remains highlighted for northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska.

Storms will develop in northern Kansas on Tuesday and eventually track to the southeast into Wednesday morning. Another round of severe storms is possible for central and eastern Kansas near and south of this front.

Our primary concerns will be with damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Storm initiation will be near I-70 after 4 PM Tuesday. Wichita may not get into the action until late Tuesday night. Storm coverage looks hit or miss. Those who can get under a heavier burst of rain may pick up 1″ to 1.5″ of rain easily.

Wednesday night there is an isolated chance for a storm or two, but most places will stay dry. Temperatures will briefly drop to the 80s once we get on the other side of this front. However, it does not last long. The 90s are set to return as early as Thursday and remain in play through next weekend. We set up for another long stretch of dry weather. A cold front during the September 20-21 timeframe may give us some limited rain relief and a stronger push of cooler air to follow.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman