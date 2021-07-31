Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storm chances return, heat relief on the way

We are already seeing a mighty warm start to the weekend. 70s and low 80s this morning will quickly turn to the upper 90s and low triple digits this afternoon, for some. It is going to be moderately humid across the state with a few pockets of intense dew points in the low 70s. Those in northwest Kansas should be cooler in the mid 80s behind a cold front.

An Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect for Lyon, Elk, Greenwood and Chautauqua counties until 9 PM tonight. The rest of south central Kansas is in a Heat Advisory today also until 9 PM. This is for the threat of heat index values exceeding 105 degrees. This Heat Advisory does include Sedgwick county. Relief quickly follows.

Most of Saturday morning should stay sunny and dry. We turn our attention to Saturday afternoon and evening for the chance at a few scattered storms along an advancing cold front.

A storm or two could become strong to severe, mainly across south central and southeast Kansas.

No need to cancel those outdoor plans, just keep an eye on that radar. This slow moving front should linger overnight giving us off and on storm chances into early Sunday morning.



The cold front really will do its job in cooling us down for Sunday. Right now it looks like most of the state will see highs only in the 80s. A nice, welcomed change for the upcoming week as highs likely stay in the 80s and low 90s. Storm chances look slim.

Also, smoky skies return to the state for Saturday, especially for those out west. Moderate to unhealthy air quality is possible in spots.