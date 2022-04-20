The humidity is back and we will see our clouds break apart to a bit more sunshine through the afternoon. Expect unseasonably warm temperatures into the 70s and 80s.

This heat and humidity will help to fuel isolated showers and storms late this afternoon into this evening. One or two of these storms could be strong to severe capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail. A Marginal Risk for severe weather clips our far southeastern counties.

Many will miss out on the stormy activity tonight as this disturbance escapes to the east. This activity will be sparked out ahead of a frontal boundary that will push into Oklahoma tonight before drifting back to the north Thursday to provide a focus for additional rounds of rain through Thursday morning.

As temperatures make a return to the 70s and 80s again Thursday afternoon, the ingredients will be trying to come together for additional showers and storms to develop. Central Kansas looks to be the favored zone for storm development. Timing will play a large role as to whether or not storms are able to develop Thursday afternoon and evening. This is something we will monitor closely in the short-term.

A Slight Risk has been highlighted for much of the viewing area Thursday as any storm that develops could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail and even a couple of tornadoes. We will need to remain weather aware Thursday afternoon and evening as this storm system comes together.

This active pattern does not stop here. By Friday, our next storm system is coming together. Winds turn blustery as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. This will lead to high fire danger especially west of I-135 through the day. Winds gusting upwards of 50 MPH will be possible.

As a cold front sweeps through the region, additional rounds of strong to severe storms look to develop. This time the focus will be across western Kansas Friday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted areas west of I-135 under a Slight Risk for severe weather. Storms look to stay isolated initially before forming a line as the cold front sweeps this activity eastward. At this time, damaging winds and large hail look to be our primary concerns Friday.

By Saturday, the risk for severe weather will sit across central into eastern Kansas as this complex exits the region to the east Sunday. Temperatures will take a dip from the 80s and 90s on Friday to the 60s by Sunday with a return to more seasonable temperatures into early next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 78 Wind: S/N 15-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: NE/E 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 77 Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE/S 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 78 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 38 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige