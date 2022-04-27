Sunshine and a warmer breeze are back today. Daytime highs warm into the 70s and 80s this afternoon.

As a disturbance enters into southwestern Kansas, showers and storms look to develop through the late afternoon and evening. An isolated storm or two could be strong to severe. A Slight Risk has been highlighted for parts of the region for damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Any activity that develops to the southwest will track eastward across southern Kansas overnight.

This could leave parts of south-central Kansas with showers and storms early Thursday morning.

Lingering boundaries and temperatures trying to rebound by the afternoon to the 70s and 80s will be fuel to try and spark an isolated shower or storm once again Thursday afternoon and evening.

The best opportunities for showers and storms will favor central Kansas where a Marginal Risk is in place for damaging winds and large hail.

A dryline is setting up Thursday to the west. This boundary will be the feature to help spark showers and thunderstorms again on Friday. An Enhanced Risk has already been added for portions of north-central into northeastern Kansas. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes will all be possible.

Friday will be a day to remain weather aware especially for areas east of I-135. To the west, winds will be gusty leading to heightened fire concerns.

Fire Weather Watches have been issued for portions of Oklahoma Friday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures trend cooler for the weekend with a drier sky in place. Temperatures will rest into the 70s this weekend which is considered more seasonable for this time of year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 78 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: SW/SE 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 78 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 72 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 74 Lo: 52 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige