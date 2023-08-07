Comfortable this afternoon with partly cloudy skies across the region. Highs will reach into the 80s, well below our seasonal average. Our next chance for storms arrives in western Kansas this evening and tracks east overnight.

Strong to severe storms will arrive in western Kansas this evening. A Slight Risk is in place for most of western Kansas. Our main threats will be winds gusting up to 70 MPH, golf ball-sized hail, and we cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado or two.

Storms will arrive in the evening in northwest Kansas after about 5 PM. There could be impacts to your evening commute home in this portion of the state as heavy rain and strong winds will decrease visibility on roadways.

Activity will become more widespread as this cluster pushes east into the state. Storms will hold together in western Kansas but fall apart as they enter the central portion of the state during the early morning.

Lows tonight fall back into the 50s and 60s with winds out of the southeast by sunrise.

Another wave of storms arrives in western Kansas on Tuesday night. An Enhanced Risk for severe weather is in place for our far northwest counties. Large hail will be the biggest concern but all modes of severe weather are possible.

Storms on Tuesday will arrive much later in the evening. By 10 PM, we will see heavy rainfall pushing into our southwest Nebraska counties and far northwest Kansas counties.

Storms will favor areas along and north of the I-70 corridor into early Wednesday morning. While the best chances of seeing severe storms remain in northcentral Kansas, we could see an isolated severe storm or two push into southcentral Kansas as storms track east.

A Marginal Risk is in place for our easternmost counties on Wednesday morning as storms will continue east. Cloud cover will clear by Wednesday afternoon and temperatures will climb into the 90s.

Drier conditions take over for the second half of the week. Temperatures climb back into the mid-90s by Friday. We stay near our seasonal average as we move into next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll