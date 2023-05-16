Clouds will slowly erode from west to east today. Temps will start to rebound as we turn our attention to the west where a storm or two is possible later this evening.

Overnight this wave will track to the south/southeast into early Wednesday morning.

A storm may make a run for severe thresholds out west for hail and high winds. Any activity will be spotty.

More storms will gather in the west Wednesday afternoon.

A storm or two could once again try to become severe with hail and high winds.

Action begins near the Kansas/Colorado state line and moves southeast into Thursday. A stronger piece of energy will keep rain and storms bubbling Thursday over much of the area.

Thursday night into Friday morning some of this rain could be heavy and focused near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line across extreme southern Kansas.

High temperatures will stay seasonable until a cold front moves through Friday resetting us briefly to end the workweek.

Temps bounce back this weekend. Looks like another wave could pop a few showers and thunderstorms in the southwest on Sunday. More hit or miss rain looks to favor the region early next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Lo: 55 Wind: NE/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 79 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 70 Lo: 49 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman