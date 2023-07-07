A few scattered storms will hang around the area into early afternoon.

These will generally stay under severe levels and we will see some clearing by mid to late afternoon. Highs today stay nice and mild for July with low to mid 80s for highs.

The more sunshine we see this afternoon, the better our chances of seeing more storms later on today.

Storms that develop later today will potentially become severe mainly for damaging wind gusts and large hail. A Slight Risk is in effect for this evening.

Storms clear out overnight and we will start our Saturday mostly dry, then more storms will be possible in the evening.

Storm chances will taper off and next week looks more dry, but we will keep our temperatures near average for much of that time.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.