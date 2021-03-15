Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms and winter weather arrive with the next system

Sunshine returned for many today, but a few clouds left behind this evening continue to indicate an unsettled weather pattern remains in place.

The break between storm systems will be brief, and the next one moving in will not only pose a severe risk but a wintry element as well.

Recent rainfall may add some low-level moisture to support areas of fog first thing Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be back down into the 30s.

Clouds will inhibit warming to the north through the afternoon, but some across southern Kansas will manage to make it back into the 60s Tuesday afternoon. This sets the stage for our next weather system to roll through.

A Slight Risk sits across most of southcentral and portions of southwest Kansas for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the potential of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a low isolated tornado threat.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is maintained into Wednesday for areas east of a line from Manhattan to Great Bend down through Arkansas City as this storm system continues eastward.

We will go through most of the day on Tuesday completely dry.

The storm system does not arrive until after sunset meaning this will be an overnight event with the timing looking closer to midnight for storms to initiate to the southwest.

Storms will remain possible through Wednesday morning across southcentral Kansas before the stronger storms clear the KSN viewing area to the east by the afternoon hours.

As this system rolls through overnight Tuesday, colder air will be pulled in to lead to a chance for a wintry mix across far southwestern into northwestern Kansas. The chance to see rain changing over to snow lingers through Wednesday night before this system departs the area by Thursday morning.

Snowfall accumulations will be possible across far western into northwestern and northcentral Kansas where less rainfall and colder temperatures will support accumulating snow.

Rainfall totals could reach the 1″ to 2″ range in some locations.

As an active weather pattern remains in place, winds will be elevated once again with gusts pushing 30 to 40 mph.

Once the midweek system clears out of here, sunshine makes a return to wrap up the work week and temperatures will start to warm into the weekend.

The break will be short-lived as another storm system looks to move in by Sunday bringing back another chance for rain to close out the weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige