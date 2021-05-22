Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms are stuck in a stubborn pattern

There is a light drizzle over our south-central counties right now. This is part of the first system we are watching today.

On and off showers will start from down south and move northward, only hitting our central communities.

Thunderstorms are possible, but they will be on the lower severity end. If you are looking for a pool day, temperatures will work out in the 70s and low 80s, but it is the rain that you will have to watch for.

We can expect more sunshine and wind out west until late today. This will contribute to daytime heating that will help to fuel instability this afternoon.

This will result in scattered thunderstorms this evening near a dry line just west of the Kansas/Colorado state line.

There is a Slight Risk issued for our northwestern counties and a Marginal Risk as farther to the east/central.

High wind and large hail will be the biggest concern. The tornadic risk is confined to our far northwestern and western counties and it remains a slim risk. Storms will weaken the closer they come east thanks to the high pressure system dominating the east. Flooding is a possibility. Rainfall totals for Saturday will be more impressive to the south and east, into northeastern Oklahoma.

By Sunday a front will set up out west, extending from a low pressure system headed our way. This low pressure system is going to get stuck out west, thanks to the high pressure system in the east preventing it from traveling any farther.

This will be the cause for storms on Sunday that will be potentially severe. Again, all severe threats are on the table.

As we start the work week the severe threat will be similar with storms likely in the late day through early morning. Because of the repeated rounds of rain, flooding will be another concern late this weekend into early this week. Temperatures will mostly stay in the 70s and 80s.