Thunderstorms rolled through the area overnight with heavy rainfall being the most prevalent hazard. Some rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches have been recorded in much of south-central Kansas. Here is a look at some of the Doppler-estimated rainfall totals.

Leftover light to moderate rain continues at this hour in the wake of the overnight and early morning complex.

Temperatures today will take a big hit as compared to yesterday with northerly and northeasterly winds moving in behind the passing front. Highs will sit in the 70s and 80s across the region, about 10 degrees below our seasonal average.

Another round of heavier rain and storms is ahead for tonight. A low-pressure system is sliding across the area and is dragging a cold front behind it. This cold front will keep conditions unsettled across the region as it advances through the state. Storms inch into the southern half of the state after 8 PM and become more widespread across the region after midnight.

A Slight Risk for severe weather is in place for much of the southern half of the state, with a Marginal Risk covering the rest of the state. Strong winds and large hail are possible with these storms.

A few spotty showers start the day off with us on Thursday morning. Temperatures stay cool as northerly winds continue across the region.

Another surge of storms will enter northwest Kansas late Thursday night. This will be our next wave of strong storms impacting the region into Friday morning.

Looking ahead to this weekend, some pop-up thunderstorm chances will continue but we should see a fair amount of sun as well. Go ahead with outdoor plans this weekend as any showers and storms should be of the hit-and-miss variety with it being rain-free the bulk of the time. Temperatures will remain a few degrees below average for early July before more typical heat returns next week.

7/5/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: NE/N 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: NE/E 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston