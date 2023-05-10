We have seen a relatively quiet morning today with temperatures warming into the 70s. Another strong disturbance coming out of the Rockies will renew the chance for severe storms later this afternoon in western Kansas with a tornado possibility in far Northwest Kansas. Thunderstorm chances should increase over central and eastern Kansas tonight. A relatively quiet Wednesday afternoon is expected today with temperatures heading into the lower to middle 80s. It will be somewhat humid, but it won’t be as muggy as Tuesday.



After 4 pm, we expect some strong to severe storms to develop, first over northwest Kansas then into southwest Kansas toward the evening. The storms forming ahead of a dry line will be capable of large hail and damaging winds and even a tornado or two. The best chance for a tornado is in the enhanced orange area over our far northwestern counties.

Otherwise, we look for a few thunderstorms in the evening and overnight but they will be widely scattered across central and eastern Kansas.

Our next chance for storms, after today will be Thursday.

Large hail, high winds, and a tornado two are all possible for much of Kansas. Timing for strong to severe storms will be midday, afternoon, and evening hours. The storms are expected to fire up in the afternoon across the west then progress into central and eastern Kansas in the late afternoon and evening.

Another severe risk only includes the eastern third of the area Friday but we will still need to be weather aware late in the day.

Temperatures will be mainly in the 80s the rest of this week ahead of a late week system. Saturday looks mainly dry but rain from Oklahoma may sneak north by Sunday to affect our southernmost counties. Next week looks drier with lower humidity. A few storms are possible Tuesday evening up north. Temps will be more seasonable and comfortable.

5/10/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 79 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 74 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 74 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston