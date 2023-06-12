Storms are flaring up just across the state line in Colorado this afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued outside the KSN viewing area.

Storms will march into the state this evening, mainly in western Kansas, before 11 PM. Heavy rain, strong winds, and large hail will be possible.

Areal Flood Watches are in place for portions of northwest Kansas, anticipating the rainfall. Low-lying areas and areas prone to flooding will be at high risk as rainfall will be heavy overnight.

A few storms will be strong to severe as they move into the Sunflower State. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary concerns with any storms that reach the severe threshold.

Temperatures slide back into the 50s overnight, with rainfall lingering. Winds will be light out of the southeast through the start of Tuesday.

A few of us will wake up to rumbles of thunder early Tuesday morning as storms linger in southwest Kansas and southcentral Kansas. Rainfall will eventually subside by the late morning before our next wave of energy arrives in the evening.

Temperatures will be split tomorrow. Western Kansas will sit in the low 70s, while central Kansas will push into the upper 70s and low 80s by the late afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible during peak heating, but we will keep our eyes on the Colorado/Kansas state line during the evening for more widespread rainfall.

Storms once again cross into the Sunflower State from Colorado on Tuesday night. Widespread rainfall will move through southwest Kansas.

A few storms could become severe. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary hazards. It will be yet another night of falling asleep to the sound of thunderstorms in southwest Kansas.

Temperatures climb as rain chances wane for the second half of the week. Highs reach into the low 90s by Friday and eventually the mid-90s for the start of next week. The Summer Solstice is next Wednesday, and temperatures will feel like summer as this toasty temperatures trend sticks around.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: E/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman