Rain is on the way as we head into the overnight, which will bring a slight “cool down” to the region tomorrow if you consider a return to the upper 90s a cool down. Showers are starting to push into the western half of the state following a cold front that will move east tonight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for Furnas County until 11 PM this evening.

This front will be moving very slowly, and most of our storm activity will stay along and north of the I-70 corridor. I want to emphasize that this will not be a washout, just scattered to isolated storms moving across the region. It should not cause any issues with your Saturday night plans.

We do have a chance of seeing a few storms become strong to severe this evening. Strong winds gusting from 60-70 MPH and quarter-sized hail will be the main concerns with any storms that form. This front is very weak and will not make a dent in our temperatures.

Those out west will see temperatures rebound back into the triple digits, while those in Central Kansas will be in the upper 90s.

The pesky high-pressure system remains rooted to our west, creating a heat dome over much of the country. Temperatures will remain above average for the entire seven-day forecast.

Heat Advisories are in place for portions of Southcentral Kansas and the Panhandle until 8 PM this evening. Be sure to stay hydrated today and this week, as we aren’t expecting to see much relief from the heat anytime soon.

We bounce back above the 100-degree mark for the rest of the week. Conditions will remain dry as extreme heat continues to plague the Plains.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or a storm. Lo: 76 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 97 Wind: N/NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 71 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.Tue: Hi: 104 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 101 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 101 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll