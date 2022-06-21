The cold front entered the northwest part of our viewing area Monday night and has continued to sag southward. It takes up residency for the next few days this week, enhancing scattered chances for showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe where winds are the primary focus. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until midnight.

The first wave is underway into the evening. The position and the resting place of the front will greatly tell the tale of who gets the most rain.

Those behind the front benefit from slightly milder air overnight.

Just about any place is fair game for a shower or storm to blossom into the overnight. We are pinpointing northeast and north central Kansas for a stronger storm capable of strong winds and hail down to Highway 54 in southern Kansas.

Storms do not completely die out Tuesday night. Some may produce heavy rainfall as another round gears up for Wednesday.

They keep popping and strengthen by Wednesday afternoon. Southern Kansas stands a better shot Wednesday evening into the overnight of a few severe ones.

Damaging 60-70 MPH winds are most likely due to a collapsing storm with hail. We get limited heat relief due to the rain, clouds and position of the front Wednesday.

Thursday this boundary produces another batch of storms as the front retreats. One wave arrives as the sun rises.

The second develops later in the day towards evening farther north.

Up north we have a Marginal Risk for one or two becoming severe. As the front lifts to the north, we will broil again.

Temps look even toastier Friday into Saturday before a stronger cold front drops us back to the 80s by the end of the weekend. Severe storms may also be part of this equation Saturday night.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 89 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: NE/S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 75 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 97 Lo: 70 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman