We are dealing with isolated storms that will start to develop here over the next several hours, but most of us will stay dry. Peak daytime heating mixed with high humidity will help ignite these storms before sunset.

Rain will dance along the Kansas/Nebraska state line as we head into the overnight. Rain will stay north of I-70.

Some storms could become strong to severe, producing strong winds and large hail, and we can not rule out the possibility of a brief tornado or two. For this reason, portions of the state are at a Marginal and Slight Risk for severe weather overnight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been put in place until 1 AM for Mitchell, Jewell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith, Graham, Norton, Decatur, Furnas, Red Willow, and Hitchcock counties.

The rest of the state should remain dry tonight, but we will not see much relief from the heat tonight as temperatures only cool into the 70s.

Temperatures will continue to bake for the 4th of July and remain warm for most of next week, with Heat Advisories in place for much of the state through Wednesday.

We are also watching for a few pop-up showers and breezy conditions on your Independence Day, with winds gusting up to 25 MPH at times. Dry ground and breezy winds do not mix well, so be careful shooting off your holiday fireworks.

Intense heat will hang out through the middle of next week as feels like temperatures will sit above 100 degrees through the middle of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 75 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 97 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 76 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy