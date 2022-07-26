Clouds and rain showers are consistent across our northern counties Tuesday. A boundary is sitting across the south and allowing quite the difference in temps once again today.

As we get closer to evening and sunset, new storms will develop out west. The strongest will be in the northwest where a storm or two may produce damaging 60 MPH winds and quarter size hail. A landspout cannot be ruled out. We have already seen several reports of this weaker type of tornado in eastern Colorado this evening.

This activity tracks east into the night. Closer to the boundary near and south of Highway 50 overnight, a random shower is possible but chances are low of getting much, if any, rain for now including the Wichita area.

The stalled boundary early this week finally exits Wednesday. Temps will be hottest across southern Kansas and coolest to the north with attendant cloud cover.

A stronger cold front enters the northwest by Wednesday evening and produces another round of stronger storms in that part of our viewing area. Damaging winds and hail will be our primary threats.

This cold front will track through the region Thursday producing scattered showers and thunderstorms with a more enhanced wave of rain and thunder by Friday.

Some parts locked in our horrible drought may be able to get a decent drink of water by the weekend. Select parts may be able to pick up an inch or two of rain in this unsettled pattern. This will greatly depend on the track over the coming days.

In addition to increasing rain chances later this week from Thursday into Friday, temperatures will drop. We will feel the glorious 80s Thursday with the 70s and 80s by Friday. Friday will be our coolest day of the week before we gradually warm over the weekend.

Trends will be for rain chances to cease from west to east after Saturday and start to bake again into next week. Rain chances do not look favorable next week as highs soar through the 90s and settle back into a triple digit groove.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: NE/E 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly to mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 66 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 68 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman