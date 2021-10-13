Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms clear out early Wednesday, cool temperatures settle in

Showers and storms will continue to impact some of our easternmost counties through mid morning. Warnings are not looking likely as the strongest portion, or leading edge, of the line of storms tracks east and outside of the area. Also, temperatures have been falling behind this disturbance. Wichita is mild while chilly 30s have invaded Goodland.

Everyone will be dry by the afternoon. Skies will be clear to the west while a few more clouds will try to build back into the area to the southeast.

High temperatures will be close to average for this time of year in the 60s and 70s.

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 30s to 50s.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for some of our counties to the north. Sensitive plants will need to be covered up or brought inside.

As some moisture tries to sneak back into the area a shower or storm cannot be ruled out Thursday. However, severe weather is not expected and most of us should stay dry.

A sprinkle or shower will try to survive the night into early Friday but it will be a mainly dry start to the weekend. Fair skies and fall-like temperatures in the 60s and 70s will stick around all the way into next week.