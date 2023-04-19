A Tornado Watch is in place for Geary, Dickinson, and Morris counties through 11 PM tonight.

Areas near and East of I-135 are outlined for severe storm potential. This event is conditional and isolated.

Any storm that does develop in this environment is capable of baseball size hail, winds greater than 60 MPH and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

A better chance for isolated severe storms are expected near and East of a line from Concordia to Salina and points northeast into southeastern Nebraska/northeastern Kansas/northwestern Missouri. Isolated storms will bubble up farther south in Kansas ahead of an approaching dryline and cold front closer to the Wichita Metro.

Storms overnight will become linear or more damaging wind focused before the cold front eliminates our severe storm potential due to its passage.

Cold showers are possible behind the front for our northwest counties as gusty winds prevail into the overnight. High wind warnings are in effect out west where gusts 50-60 MPH are likely tonight. Farther East, a Wind Advisory is in play for winds gusting from 40-50 MPH which includes Wichita.

Strong winds will keep Fire Weather Warnings around for southwest Kansas through 9 PM this evening.

Temperatures cool Thursday ranging from the 50s to the 70s. A shot for showers is possible out west.

We will see a gradual increase in rain showers across southern Kansas into Friday. Amounts look light for those who partake.

Cooler air channels south and puts portions of Kansas in frost/freeze territory Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Rain skims the southwest Sunday before an uptick in rain next Monday, Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday. If models come to fruition, this moisture will be widespread and welcomed. Not drought-busting, but beneficial. Temperatures will also be kept down cooler than average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 52 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 71 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 44 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 32 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 63 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers.

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman