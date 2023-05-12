A dryline is cruising East across Kansas as a strong low pressure system tracks into Nebraska.

We have felt steamy ahead of the dryline in central and eastern Kansas with dew points in the 60s and 70s.

This system will help spark a few stronger thunderstorms from the Flint Hills eastward into Missouri and Nebraska through this evening. Any storm will not linger long before pushing out of our viewing area shortly after sunset.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for several of our eastern Kansas counties and Kay County in Oklahoma until 11 PM Friday.

Another system to watch this weekend that impacts the South Plains of Texas and Oklahoma. We might be able to gain a few showers southwest Saturday and more of the hit or miss fashion across mainly southern Kansas by Sunday.

Severe chances are low but a clap of thunder is possible Sunday. We will need to watch an area of high pressure to the north. The slightest push south could rip away chances for rain away from us due to drier air winning out. If any body can pick up some rain, amounts will not be high.

It will take time for the southern storm to depart. Showers could stick around Monday mainly South. Another piece of energy tracks through with a disturbance next Tuesday. This could spark a few thunderstorms out west into Colorado. In this flow, a few more chances for storms might line up for us later next week. There is a stronger cold front looking to make a play before the start of the following weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: SW/W 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 71 Lo: 55 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman