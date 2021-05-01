Storm Track 3 forecast: Storms expected Sunday afternoon

It was a warm day in northwest Kansas where highs soared into the upper 80s and even some lower 90s! Because of the scorching temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty winds, the fire danger will be something to watch through the evening hours.

Overnight we’ll have plenty of clouds and that south wind will stay up. Look for lows in the 50s and 60s.

Severe storms are a concern for the mid-late afternoon hours of Sunday, as they blossom initially in the northwest. Large hail and high winds are the primary concerns with this activity.

Clouds may break at times but otherwise conditions look dry during the day in Wichita. We’ll watch the west as storms develop. Highs will mostly be in the 70s with a few 80s possible where some breaks in the clouds develop.

Thunderstorms will eventually move east and southeast. The rain chances look a little better in the north central areas of the state Sunday evening but a few may make it down into the Wichita area after Midnight.

The cold front passes through early Monday with the best shot at severe weather in southeast Kansas Monday afternoon.

Off and on rain chances will persist into Wednesday. High pressure aloft will work in late week, drying us out and we’ll be on the path to seeing those temperatures rebound.