Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms expected to bring rain and rumbles overnight

Our wind has switched around out of the north as a frontal boundary continues to slide away. We will have another surge of moisture focusing to the southwest this evening.

This activity will track closer to the Wichita area overnight. This looks garden variety and should remain below severe thresholds.

Any showers depart early Tuesday with clouds expected to rapidly decline as the wave moves out.

Overnight low temperatures will be cooler from the 30s to the upper 40s.

As we make a return to sunshine Tuesday, temperatures will be comfortable in the 60s.

A few showers will move into western Kansas Tuesday night. Activity will be few and far between as this wave tracks east, bringing more showers to central and eastern Kansas Wednesday. I see a little instability trying to return Wednesday afternoon out west that may try to pop a stray storm with hail.

We will need to watch northern Kansas for a touch of frost Thursday morning with several towns dipping into the 30s for lows. Temperatures will be able to bounce back to the 70s by Friday and warm through the weekend. There are two additional opportunities for showers and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday morning and again Saturday night. A few storms may be strong to severe with hail and high winds.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman