Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms for some as cold front moves in, intense heat quickly returns

Warm and humid already to start the day. Most of us are in the 80s by the afternoon with dew points in the upper 60s. A cold front is currently sinking into the northwest portion of Kansas sparking up some showers and storms.

Due to all of the moisture in place, storms should be able to really get going this afternoon. As they get going, they will fill in along that front. Those in Northwest and Southwest Kansas have the better chance to see daytime storms.

Highs across the state today range from the lower 80s in Northwest Kansas to near 90 pretty much everywhere else in the state.

As the front continues to push south, storm chance will also do the same. South Central Kansas is likely going to have to wait until early morning Wednesday for a few storms to bubble through. Otherwise lingering storm chances Wednesday afternoon and highs in the mid 80s.

Up and down temperatures will be found out there this week. Expect some 90s back in the state on Friday with even some in Western and North Central Kansas near the 100 degree mark.

Another weekend front should help knock our temperatures back to the 80s into early next week. We will watch for a few storms on Saturday as that front moves through.