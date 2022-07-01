July is kicking off with a very typical summertime forecast with toasty temperatures and the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. We’ve seen a few strong to serve storms fire up in central Kansas this evening, but these systems will begin to fizzle out as the sun sets.

However, we expect a second round of storms as we head into the overnight as storms push in from Colorado later tonight.

A marginal risk is in place for a large portion of the region as we could see a few storms become strong to severe. The main impacts tonight into tomorrow morning will be strong winds, large hail, and heavy downpours with any storms that become severe.

An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for Ottawa, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, and Lyons counties from 1 AM Saturday through Saturday at 1 PM as flooding could be possible in areas that see excessive rainfall, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Rain will follow us into the early morning hours on Saturday, but we likely won’t see anything severe. Most of the morning activity will stay along and north of I-70 and could produce heavy downpours at times.

We are not looking at a washout by any means but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms that will eventually die off as they move farther east. We could see some redevelopment in south-central Kansas by the dinner time hour but these storms will be short-lived.

We dry out and warm up as we head towards Independence Day and the start of the workweek. Temperatures will remain warm as we head into the dog days of summer.

7/1/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 95 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 91 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 73 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 97 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll