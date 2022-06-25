Spotty off and on showers have pushed through parts of Kansas on Saturday as a cold front moved through the state. The front is clearing the Wichita area and you will notice winds switch out of the north and temperatures fall a bit into the evening. As the front invades it will tap into slightly better ingredients for some thunderstorm development.

An isolated shower or two is possible this evening, but it looks like once we head into late Saturday activity becomes much more widespread.

A cell or two could become strong to severe into late Saturday. Hail and gusty winds are the main concern. There should not be a tornadic threat.

Overnight storms could pose a flash flooding threat however. There a is an excessive rainfall outlook for southern Kansas into early tomorrow morning. If storms track over the same area, multiple inches of quick rain are not out of the question.

We are left with a few lingering showers for Sunday morning. I really hope we can shake them by midday so everyone can get outside and enjoy the beautiful air that will filter in.

Check this out! 60s and 70s for all of us tomorrow! What a treat. This is going to be 10-20 degrees below average for this time of year.

This cooler trend will last through Monday as well. Slightly warmer by Wednesday and Thursday with hot air late week. Watch out for a spotty shower again on Monday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: NE/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears