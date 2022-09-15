Storms are developing this evening. A few storms from central into western Kansas may reach severe thresholds.

Damaging 60 to 70 MPH winds are one of the greatest hazards. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will also accompany any storm.

Please be weather aware as activities this time of year draw us outside from yard work to after school sports practices. The Kansas State Fair will be dry this evening with showers early Friday morning.

This wave of moisture weakens but tracks through central and eastern Kansas early Friday.

We will see a more stable atmosphere the remainder of the day.

By Friday evening into early Saturday, another disturbance will produce scattered showers and storms near and north of I-70, first beginning to the northwest.

This will track due East along the Kansas/Nebraska state line. Some may reach severe thresholds with damaging winds. This should hold off after Friday Football Fever.

Any remaining showers will depart to the northeast early Saturday. If the atmosphere can destabilize, another round of storms is possible.

The remainder of the weekend will be toasty as highs build back into the 90s. We might even have a few triple digit temperatures early next week before a stronger fall cold front approaches the region. This front may hold off until the end of next week, not only dropping temperatures but also providing some rain relief. Something to watch as we get closer.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 97 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 97 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman