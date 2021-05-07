Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms into the weekend could produce severe weather

Conditions have been quiet but a few storms have begun to develop in Central Kansas. A stronger storm capable of hail and gusty winds will be possible and a rogue warning can’t be ruled out. Any storms that develop will track to the east into the afternoon.

Highs today will be warmer in the 70s and 80s now that winds have switched out of the south, they’ll be gusty at times too.

Later in the afternoon, new storms will develop to the west and southwest. This is where a Marginal Risk of severe weather is in place. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main threats.

These storms will track to the east into the evening but should turn weaker and fizzle out once we get into the overnight. Lows in the 50s won’t be as chilly.

Saturday starts mainly dry with some clearing skies but another severe threat develops during the afternoon. A Slight Risk of severe weather has been extended into portions of Western Kansas where isolated storms may get started during the afternoon. All modes of severe weather will be possible through the evening.

As we get closer to the evening a few more storms will develop that favor Northern Kansas, some development can’t be ruled out to the south. Even where storms have yet to develop into the evening we should still stay weather aware.

We’ll likely see the majority of this activity cluster together and track to the east after dark. Strong to severe storms will track out of our area through the overnight but there could still be a trailing shower. Even though it won’t be as stormy through the start of our Sunday, more showers and storms will move in from the west by Sunday night.

This activity will spread east through the night and make for a damp start to the new work week. On and off rain and rumbles will continue through mid-week. That means we should be prepared for showers during the Wichita Wind Surge home opener Tuesday evening.

This unsettled stretch will bring highs down into the 60s and 50s before beginning to warm back up Thursday once we dry out.