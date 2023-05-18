Moisture is on the increase today, but there’s still a good amount of sunshine in Kansas. A cold front is slowly advancing toward us from the north, but will not stop us from reaching highs in the upper 70s and low 80s across much of Kansas today.

The front will serve as the focus for storms to develop this afternoon and a fairly widespread wave of scattered thunderstorms is expected this afternoon, initially to the north and west.

The storms spread south and east and congeal into a complex tonight, which will bring locally heavy rainfall especially across southern Kansas, where some flash flooding may be an issue this evening.

Overall, severe weather chances are low, but a few storms may push to severe limits especially in southwest Kansas this evening.

Behind the front, we may see some smoke from wildfires in Canada move in, but that will be the only unpleasant factor heading into the weekend, with highs in the 70s and lots of sunshine. Storm chances will begin to tick back up next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of rain and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 72 Wind: NE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 49 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.