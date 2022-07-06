Showers are still persistent across central Kansas this evening. We have been watching this line for most of the day as it has brought some relief from the heat to those out west. However, we are watching for a secondary line of storms to push in from Colorado later on tonight.

These storms could be strong to severe at times as most of the region sits at a Marginal Risk for severe weather, with the northwestern corner of the state at a Slight Risk. The main concerns will be strong winds and large hail with any storms that become severe. We will watch for our severe potential during peak heating hours, but storms will weaken overnight.

A Marginal Risk follows us into tomorrow for southwest and central Kansas as we are expecting to see more storms that will be capable of producing strong winds.

This is all thanks to a front slowly working its way across the state. Those behind the front will see a break from the triple digits tomorrow while the rest of us will once again break past the 100-degree mark.

Heat advisories are still in place for most of central Kansas, while southeastern Kansas is under an excessive heat warning that lasts through tomorrow evening. We will experience dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105 to 110. Please remember to drink water over the next few days!

We remain warm through the weekend until “cooler” temperatures return next week as we head back into the low 90s, thanks to our next cold front.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 76 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 100 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 76 Wind: SW 8-18



Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll