A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for Greenwood, Elk, and Chautauqua counties through 10 PM this evening. Showers and storms continue to push east this evening. As the boundary collides with the warm airmass over southeast Kansas, we could see a few isolated strong storms develop that could produce large hail and 65+ MPH winds. We cannot rule out the possibility of a few isolated tornadoes.

Those storms will continue east tonight, and our attention will turn to the winter weather impacting northwest Kansas. Moisture will wrap around and move back into the region. Pair that with below-freezing temperatures, and you get a wintry mix.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for a large portion of Northwest Kansas and our Southwest Nebraksas counties through early tomorrow morning. This is as rain and snow continue to track through the region overnight. Below-freezing temperatures will lead to freezing fog, and areas could see up to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulations.

Dense Fog Advisories are in place for most of the state through 9 PM this evening. Visibility will be impacted, so make sure to turn your headlights on as you head out this evening and take your time on the roads.

Snowfall follows us into Tuesday morning. We will see snow showers through the early morning, eventually clearing out by 9 AM. Snowfall totals will be anywhere from an inch to near 4 inches for those in Southwest Nebraska.

Temperatures tomorrow will be much closer to our seasonal average, in the low 40s and 30s across the region. Drier air will move into the area, allowing us to see partly sunny skies.

Temperatures stay near our seasonal average for the rest of the week before increasing this weekend. Temperatures will climb back above average for the beginning of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 32 Wind: S/SW 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 43 Wind: W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 27 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 42 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 41 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 34 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 49 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll